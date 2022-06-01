Locals on medical marijuana cards

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - June 1 was the first day patients in Mississippi could apply for a medical marijuana card.

This comes after cities and counties decided to either opt-in or out of the program. Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it, possess it and use it in their homes.

News 11 talked with some of you to get your thoughts on the use of medical marijuana. Some were adamant they endorse it only for medical reasons.

“To me, I don’t think it is a bad thing. Marijuana will heal instead of hurting people. I have never heard of anyone dying from it or anything like that,” said Dominick Brown.

“It came from the ground. It was used for different things that it was not supposed to be used for. Now, we are trying to use this to help someone. Let it help someone and not hurt them. If you use it for any (other) reason coming out of the store, it’s a no,” said Terry Nevith.

Licensing for medical cannabis dispensaries will begin July 1 through the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

