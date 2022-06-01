Advertisement

MEMA reminds residents of preparation resources as hurricane season starts

MEMA hopes residents will plan, prepare and be watchful this hurricane season, as protecting lives and property are their top priorities.(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reminding Mississippians of the resources they have available to help them prepare for the hurricane season.

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins Wednesday, June 1, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center predicts above-average hurricane activity for 2022, predicting 14-21 named storms. The season will run through Nov. 30.

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney spoke about urging residents to prepare for the season ahead.

“Being prepared can be life-saving in the wake of a hurricane or tropical storm,” said McCraney. “Make sure your family has a go-kit and evacuation plan. Don’t wait for a storm to enter the Gulf of Mexico to begin your family’s preparations. Now is the time.”

The emergency management agency has a 2022 Disaster Guide available, that shows what to do before, during and after a storm, including making an evacuation plan and building a disaster kit. The guide can be downloaded in Spanish and Vietnamese on the MEMA website.

MEMA is also encouraging residents to contact their insurance provider after a storm if there is any damage and file a claim.

Residents should report damage to their local emergency management office as soon as possible, and it can be done by using the Crisis Track self-reporting tool on the MEMA website. The tool is a platform for local officials to determine the amount of damage in a community.

MEMA hopes residents will plan, prepare and be watchful this hurricane season, as protecting lives and property are their top priorities.

