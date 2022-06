Meridian Public School District Starts Its Summer Feeding Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - THE MERIDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN ITS SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM TODAY-- A PROGRAM THAT FEEDS THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES EACH YEAR.

THE PROGRAM GIVES STUDENTS WHO MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO HAVE A MEAL AT HOME TO RECEIVE TWO MEALS THROUGHOUT EACH DAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.

THERE ARE NO FINANCIAL QUALIFICATIONS, BUT EACH CHILD MUST BE 18 OR UNDER TO BE ABLE TO RECEIVE A FREE MEAL.

MEALS CAN BE RECEIVED AT MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL, MAGNOLIA MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND TJ HARRIS UPPER ELEMENTARY.

BREAKFAST IS BETWEEN 7:45 AND 8:45, AND LUNCH IS SERVED BETWEEN 11:00 AND 12:30

THE PROGRAM LASTS UNTIL JULY 22.

