Services for Ms. Zaydeysia Hayes were held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Hayes, 26, of Meridian, who passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Meridian. A visitation was not held.--

