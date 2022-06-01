CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - It was March of 2014 when Myra Lewis of Camden, Mississippi, vanished from her front yard.

And after more than 8 years, there have been no solid tips or leads submitted to help find her.

A new age progression shows what the girl, who was 2 years old when she went missing, would look like today at the age of 10.

The image is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Lewis was last seen wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white or khaki pants, and pink tennis shoes.

“I can sit here today and tell you that we are absolutely no closer than we were day one when we arrived on the scene,” Randy Tucker, the sheriff of Madison County, recently admitted.

Lewis’ family has all but disappeared, with her Camden home now abandoned.

There is still a $20,000 reward being offered for tips that could lead to answers in the girl’s disappearance.

