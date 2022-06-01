Advertisement

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - It was March of 2014 when Myra Lewis of Camden, Mississippi, vanished from her front yard.

And after more than 8 years, there have been no solid tips or leads submitted to help find her.

A new age progression shows what the girl, who was 2 years old when she went missing, would look like today at the age of 10.

The image is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Lewis was last seen wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white or khaki pants, and pink tennis shoes.

“I can sit here today and tell you that we are absolutely no closer than we were day one when we arrived on the scene,” Randy Tucker, the sheriff of Madison County, recently admitted.

Lewis’ family has all but disappeared, with her Camden home now abandoned.

There is still a $20,000 reward being offered for tips that could lead to answers in the girl’s disappearance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 31, 2022
A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The family of E.F. Young, who established the historic E.F. Young Hotel in Meridian, spoke out...
Future of E.F. Young Hotel?
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Mississippi WIC Program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to...
New WIC options available in Miss. for baby formula
Baby formula shortage
WIC income guidelines increase across Alabama