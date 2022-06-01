Advertisement

New WIC options during infant formula shortage

The Mississippi WIC Program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list.(Gray)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi WIC Program announced Wednesday it remains concerned about the national baby formula shortage and is taking action to ensure its participants continue to receive all supplemental WIC benefits.

The WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list. These products will be available until Aug. 31, 2022. WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their WIC clinic to quickly change to an alternate formula that is currently available.

Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit, or a similar product. However, the Mississippi WIC Program stresses that it does not have a reserve of infant formula.

For complete information visit the WIC website at www.healthyms.com/wic

