New WIC options during infant formula shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi WIC Program announced Wednesday it remains concerned about the national baby formula shortage and is taking action to ensure its participants continue to receive all supplemental WIC benefits.

The WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list. These products will be available until Aug. 31, 2022. WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their WIC clinic to quickly change to an alternate formula that is currently available.

Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit, or a similar product. However, the Mississippi WIC Program stresses that it does not have a reserve of infant formula.

“Nationwide manufacturers’ shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formula. These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families.”

For complete information visit the WIC website at www.healthyms.com/wic

