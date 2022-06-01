Advertisement

Reward being paid for apprehension of Casey White

Someone who provided information that helped apprehend escaped inmate Casey White is getting a $5,000 reward from the state of Alabama.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the person has chosen to remain anonymous.

Gov. Ivey made this decision on the recommendation of Lauderdale County (Ala.) District Attorney Chris Connolly. She also released a statement.

