Reward being paid for apprehension of Casey White

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the person has chosen to remain anonymous.

Gov. Ivey made this decision on the recommendation of Lauderdale County (Ala.) District Attorney Chris Connolly. She also released a statement.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs. I look forward to justice being served.”

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.