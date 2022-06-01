Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale steps back onto the court with a chip on their shoulder from last season

Southeast Lauderdale's boys basketball team is ready for redemption and its only summer.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team ended last season as the 3A state runner ups in Jackson, MS back in March. As summer basketball begins, the Tigers are already playing with a chip on their shoulders.

The Tigers beat Heidelberg in game one 71-18.

Southeast returns 8 juniors from last season who are now seniors.

Senior Demondre’ Graham and Kwamaar O’Neal were dominate on the court for the Tigers to open summer league action. Junior, Derrius Ramsey, also a key factor in the big wins on Wednesday.

Southeast Lauderdale beat Kemper County 48-28 to finish their summer league tournament 2-0.

“Our guys were very hungry from losing in the state championship game,” said head coach Centel Truman. “They played very well today. I told them this summer is just about starting and just doing the little things and building on, strictly some things we need to work on from last year, so we can go finish the job this year.”

