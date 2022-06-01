Advertisement

Steve Hull Golf Classic returns June 11th

STEVE HULL MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC
STEVE HULL MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One of this area’s top charity golf tournaments is returning for an 18th time after missing out the last two years due to COVID.

The Steve Hull Memorial Golf Classic is set for Saturday, June 11th at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club on the Pearl River Resort. The format is a four-person flighted scramble with a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start.

This year’s tournament is limited to 25 teams and there are only a few spots remaining. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, June 8th. Call Lindsey Hall at WTOK for all the details.

