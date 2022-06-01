Advertisement

WIC income guidelines increase across Alabama

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(Gray)
By Press Release:
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as WIC) have increased and additional people may qualify. If you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or are currently breastfeeding; or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Increased cash value benefits are also available to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to nutritious food benefits, WIC participants receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals. Alabama’s WIC program now provides electronic food benefits, making the shopping experience much easier.Under the 2022 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

Updated WIC guidelines
Updated WIC guidelines(WTVY)

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.*

For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC.

Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of WIC’s higher income limits. Allison Hatchett, Alabama WIC Director, said, “WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support optimal growth and development. Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults. Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits, and WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama.” For more information please go tohttps://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 31, 2022
A fight broke out after Meridian High School’s graduation Friday morning.
Fight breaks out after MHS graduation
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
The family of E.F. Young, who established the historic E.F. Young Hotel in Meridian, spoke out...
Future of E.F. Young Hotel?
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Mississippi WIC Program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to...
New WIC options available in Miss. for baby formula
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today
New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today