Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair

The woodpecker will undergo rehab at a shelter. (TIKTOK, BRITTANY BRONSON, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, THE WOODY WOODPECKER SHOW, WALTER LANTZ PRODUCTIONS, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - A North Carolina woman’s hair must have really looked like a bird’s nest when a small woodpecker got its feet caught in it. But her brother came to her rescue, as seen in video shared to TikTok.

If you’ve ever seen a woodpecker peck a tree, then you might imagine Brittany Bronson was in trouble when she ended up with one of the birds in her hair.

The baby woodpecker had slammed into a glass window at Brittany’s North Carolina home, so she went to investigate.

“He’s kind of looking at me… and then he jumps on my head,” she said. “I was like ‘OK, so this just happened.’ I was trying to cover my eyes and my face.”

Brittany headed around to the front door to get help from her brother, Colton.

“What is going on? Why is that thing on your head?” asked her brother in the video.

Colton, an engineer, methodically started to untangle the bird’s feet from Brittany’s hair. TikTok viewers couldn’t believe she remained calm.

In moments, he had freed the woodpecker and gently set it down.

“My mom used to make the joke when I was a kid: ‘You need to go brush your hair. It looks like a bird’s nest,’” Brittany said.

The next morning, the bird hopped toward Brittany as if she were its mom. She put it in a cat carrier and took it to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue. Since it’s too young to feed itself and its parents seem to have disappeared, the woodpecker will be rehabbed at the shelter.

