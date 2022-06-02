Advertisement

3 people arrested on narcotic charges during “Click It or Ticket” campaign

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made 3 drug arrests during their Click It or Ticket campaign Tuesday night.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said during a roadside safety checkpoint stop-- Joshua Utley, Amanda Hill, and Damian Smith were in possession of over an ounce of methamphetamine.

All three have been charged with trafficking in a narcotic.

“It’s a never-ending war to try to keep these illegal drugs off of our streets and out of the homes and in the lives of so many people. These individuals have been charged and we’ll move forward with the prosecution of the case,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Each one had a $25,000 bond.

Hill and Utley have made bond but Smith remains in custody.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 23rd through June 5th.

