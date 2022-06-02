Advertisement

Alabama basketball player to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting

Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims...
Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack.(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way.

Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack.

Welch, who is a Buffalo native, will be playing in his first year with the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer after playing for four years at St. Bonaventure. Number 10 was previously worn by Charles Bediako.

