Advertisement

Crimenet 06_02_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.

Eason is a 24-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of larceny.

If you know where Eason can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Retired Judge Larry Roberts
High court appoints Meridian judge to decide whether mayor can veto a council no-vote

Latest News

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore.
Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare
Bikers and runners will have a new trail to explore in Meridian as the Sowashee Creek Bike...
Running community applauds Sowashee Creek Trail Project
Potential Tropical Cyclone #1
Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 is expected to bring impacts to Florida
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination