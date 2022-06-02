East Mississippi Correctional Officer arrested and charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An East Mississippi Correctional Officer was arrested and charged after attempting to smuggle marijuana into the jail.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the East Mississippi Correctional Facility found Jashati Amore Alford trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility over Memorial Day weekend.

Amore has been charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

“The prison has protocols on how individuals come and go there and how employees are allowed access into the buildings and because other employees were paying attention and making sure those protocols were adhered to, her attempt to smuggle that into the prison and based on that she has been charged,” said Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

She has since bonded out and the case will be presented to the next grand jury for their consideration.

