Hot, humid, and stormy day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible starting as early as 12PM. The storms will last until later this evening. A level one marginal risk of severe weather is associated with those line of storms moving through. Damaging wind and hail is possible. We can not rule out the threat for possible tornadoes. So, remain weather aware as storms move through the area.

These storms are attached to a cold front gliding over the area. After the front and storms move through, high temperatures will take a dip into the upper 80s.

Early morning showers are possible headed into Friday morning.

