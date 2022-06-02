Isolated Severe storms are possible for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front moves into our area on Thursday, and scattered showers & storms will erupt ahead of it. Of those storms, there could be some embedded isolated severe storms, and damaging wind will be the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible if caught under a storm, plus there could be some hail. So, have ways of getting alerts, and carry an umbrella for your Thursday PM plans.

Ahead of the front, temps will manage to reach the low 90s. Once we get behind the front by Friday morning, some showers will linger (and some could stick around through the lunch hour), and expect cooler highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, it looks like the weather improves just in time for the kick-off to the State Games of MS.

The heat does return by the weekend, and highs both days will reach the low 90s. Rain isn’t expected to start the weekend, but isolated storms are possible by Sunday as a weak upper disturbance slides by. Monday, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out with more low 90s.

Tuesday through Thursday, an upper-level ridge builds over our area again. This will lead to the heat cranking back up into the mid 90s. With the humidity, we could be looking at some dangerous heat index values. We’ll continue to watch and keep you all posted.

Tropics:

The first tropical cyclone of the Atlantic Basin Hurrican Season is expected to develop before Friday. It’s no threat to our area, but it could bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Southern Florida regardless of its development. Should it get a name, the first name up is Alex.

