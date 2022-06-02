Advertisement

JCSD deputies respond to overdose incidents

Jones County deputies applied doses of Narcan on two people in a 12-hour period.
Jones County deputies applied doses of Narcan on two people in a 12-hour period.(Stephanie Alvarez Ewens / CVS)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies treated in less than 12 hours two individuals who appeared to have overdosed.

The first incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday after deputies received a report that a 24-year-old female passenger had passed out in a vehicle and was not breathing.

Deputies, along with volunteer fire department members and EMServ Ambulance Service medics, arrived at a Dollar General on Mississippi 15 in the Glade community.

JCSD Deputy Howard Chandler arrived on scene and administered two doses of nasal Narcan with Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders initiating CPR and rescue breathing.

A third dose of nasal Narcan was administered by Powers EMRs and assistance was provided by Glade Fire & Rescue firefighters, JCSD said.

The patient was treated on scene by EMServ medics and transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Her medical condition is unknown at this time, JCSD said.

A second overdose was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday on University Avenue in the Sharon community.

A 24 year male reportedly overdosed and was not breathing.

A resident reportedly administered Narcan to the individual and JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith arrived and later administered nasal Narcan to the unresponsive individual, JCSD said.

CPR was initiated with a Sharon Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ medics providing primary emergency medical care.

The individual was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

His medical condition is unknown at this time.

”JCSD deputies, volunteer emergency medical responders and firefighters from Glade, Sharon and Powers, as well as EMServ Ambulance Service medics gave it their all on these two overdose incidents trying to save lives,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Illegal narcotics are killing people right here in Jones County. If you are addicted, please go seek help for your addiction before you become a statistic.

“We are actively pursuing illegal narcotics dealers and making significant arrests, but the fight is by no means over. Our narcotics agents are diligently working to identify, arrest and bring to justice those who are peddling this garbage.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Retired Judge Larry Roberts
High court appoints Meridian judge to decide whether mayor can veto a council no-vote

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins of...
Silver Alert issued for Leflore Co. man
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you...
Important Alabama voter registration deadline information
Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good