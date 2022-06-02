Meridian High School choir to perform in the Big Apple

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Singers dream of the opportunity to be able to sing under the bright lights of New York City. This dream is turning into a reality for Meridian High School’s singing Wildcats.

Twenty-four choir students from MHS are leaving bright and early Sunday morning. These students have been hard at work for many months in preparation for a performance they’ll never forget.

“Numerous after-school rehearsals, sectionals. This group has worked really hard just working on their tone and their blend and honing in on the craft of singing, and they really deserve it. They’ve put in a lot of hours,” said choir director, Alanna Burns.

After hours of practicing and hosting fundraisers, and receiving donations, these students are ready to hop on the plane and see the sights the city has to offer. The choir has prepared many songs to perform for the crowd, including songs some might know and others that are less familiar.

“I think the most popular one with everybody is Rain. And then we’ve got Seven Bridges Road,” said choir member, Cha’Tara Reed.

Another song they’re singing is called Under the Boardwalk. Performing at Luna Park in Coney Island makes this song very fitting. This trip is not only a performance but a vacation for these students to experience new things and see new sights.

“We are actually are going to a Broadway play. I don’t quite remember the name, but we are going to a Broadway play,” said choir member, X’Zavier Henderson. “And we are going to see the Statue of Liberty, get on the subway, a boat. We’re going to do plenty of exciting things on the trip.”

The choir wants to send its thanks to all of its donors and supporters for their help in getting these students to New York City.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.