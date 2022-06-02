Advertisement

More Alabamians eligible for WIC program after guidelines expanded

By Sally Pitts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people may qualify for Alabama’s Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines were recently approved.

The program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.

Dr. Wesley Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the WIC Program can have lifelong benefits.

“When people can go and get those free fruits and vegetables that are provided out of the program, then they can introduce their children to different foods, hopefully to limit some of the food pickiness in the future, and also help with the possibility of becoming overweight and the complications that come with that,” Stubblefield explained.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see whether your family qualifies.

FAMILY SIZE*ANNUAL INCOMEWEEKLY INCOME
2$33,874$652
3$42,606$820
4$51,338$988
5$60,070$1,156
6$68,802$1,324

For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/.

