NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist and the person was taken to a local hospital.

”Our top priority is the safety and welfare of those who work and live onboard NAS Meridian,” said commanding officer, Capt. Timothy Moore. “We are thankful for our partnership with the Sheriff’s Department and their assistance during this incident today.”

The main gate reopened about 12:45 p.m.

