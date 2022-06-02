Advertisement

OPEC+ alliance to boost oil production in bid to lower gas prices

Relief from these record-high gas prices could be coming as the top oil alliance in the world,...
Relief from these record-high gas prices could be coming as the top oil alliance in the world, OPEC, announced it is set to increase oil production. The decision Thursday comes after months of the White House asking them to do so.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Relief from these record-high gas prices could be coming as the top oil alliance in the world, OPEC, announced it is set to increase oil production. The decision Thursday comes after months of the White House asking them to do so.

“That should take some of that volatility out of the market, it should relax things a little bit should allow crude prices to come down. Which hopefully will allow our pump prices to come down,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

Ingram explains that other factors contribute to the high prices, such as summer travel.

“Demand is growing,” he said. “It’s going to be pretty high through the rest of the summer. But hopefully, we can get a little more of supply in flux, globally.”

Another factor specific to only a few states is the gas tax, used to repair roads. Ingram says Alabama ranks in the middle nationally with our 28 cents tax.

“The idea or the theory is that all the stations in the state will immediately drop their prices by 28 cents a gallon,” said Ingram.

Gov. Kay Ivey previously said there were no plans to suspend the state’s fuel tax, but she would continue monitoring the situation.

“A lot of stations will not change their prices at all,” Ingram said. “Which means that they would be making an extra 28 cents a gallon at those stations need profit.”

Ingram suggests Alabamians continue to price shop for their gas to find the cheapest option which could help with market prices.

You can find the low gas in your area on the WSFA website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Naval Air Station Meridian
NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’

Latest News

Showery weather expected Friday morning
Friday start showery, but it’ll end with some sunshine
Former Gov. Musgrove opening medical marijuana testing site.
Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove discusses plans to open medical marijuana testing facility
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
Meridian High School choir going to NYC
Meridian High School choir to perform in the Big Apple