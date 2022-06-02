Advertisement

Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 is expected to bring impacts to Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone #1
Potential Tropical Cyclone #1(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Hurricane Center has classified the disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula as Potential Tropical Cyclone #1. This happens when a disturbance not yet a tropical system, but it’s expected to develop into one that brings impacts to a landmass within 48 hours.

This is the case for Southern Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the western coast of Florida and the Florida Keys. Regardless of what this potential tropical cyclone develops into, confidence is high that it’ll bring rounds of heavy rain and possible flooding to southern Florida by this weekend. Some early rainfall forecast estimates range from 5 - 10 inches.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest, but this system will not be a threat to our area. If it becomes a tropical storm, it’ll be called Alex.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with the May 15 murder of Gary Moffite.
Arrest made in May 15 murder
The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open...
MPD seeks man wanted for questioning
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Retired Judge Larry Roberts
High court appoints Meridian judge to decide whether mayor can veto a council no-vote

Latest News

Severe risk zone
Hot, humid, and stormy day
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 2nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 2nd, 2022
Weather - June 1, 2022
Weather - June 1, 2022
Main threat is for damaging wind
Isolated severe storms possible for Thursday