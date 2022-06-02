Potential Tropical Cyclone #1 is expected to bring impacts to Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Hurricane Center has classified the disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula as Potential Tropical Cyclone #1. This happens when a disturbance not yet a tropical system, but it’s expected to develop into one that brings impacts to a landmass within 48 hours.

This is the case for Southern Florida. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the western coast of Florida and the Florida Keys. Regardless of what this potential tropical cyclone develops into, confidence is high that it’ll bring rounds of heavy rain and possible flooding to southern Florida by this weekend. Some early rainfall forecast estimates range from 5 - 10 inches.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest, but this system will not be a threat to our area. If it becomes a tropical storm, it’ll be called Alex.

