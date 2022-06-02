Advertisement

Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday.

Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta, Georgia, will lead the project. It plans to invest nearly $4.7 million to set up the Remote Tower Air Traffic Control Center at Craig Field.

Remote tower technologies allow air traffic controllers to perform all the functions of a traditional control tower from a different location through the use of cameras, real-time video and other advances, according to officials.

Officials say there are currently no remote virtual towers in operation in the U.S., though the technology is rapidly taking root in Europe.

“Remote towers represent an important and innovative step in airspace modernization efforts in the U.S., and I’m excited to see Advanced ATC establish its pioneering operation at Craig Field,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield

The remote tower will be equipped to support aviation expansion and air traffic control services for up to 40 airports across the country.

The company plans to hire 28 people for the operation at Craig Field in the first year, with a $3.1 million payroll. Selma EDA said the employment figure is expected to rise to as many as 119 within five years, creating an annual payroll of $8 million.

Officials say Advanced ATC will team up with Indra Corp., a Spain-based maker of aviation navigation systems and a leader in remote tower technologies, on the project. Indra will provide staffing software and logistics support for all remote tower systems deployed in North America.

Advanced ATC will also establish an international training academy at the former base to provide operational training and certifications for the remote tower air traffic controllers. Officials say the academy is projected to house between 25 and 50 students.

Officials say the training academy is the first of its kind in the world.

