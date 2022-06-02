Running community applauds Sowashee Creek Trail Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers and runners will have a new trail to explore in Meridian as the Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project is getting close to completion of phase 1. It’s still under construction, but the running community said this could be a game-changer for local running events.

“I hope that once this project in its current form is complete, that the potential will be realized, and more people will buy into it, and then possibly it could be expanded down the road,” said race organizer, Tim Irvine.

WTOK Sky 11 captured a birds-eye view of half of the trail, that stretches from 29th Avenue to Grand Avenue.

“This original project encompassed from 29th Avenue to 22nd Avenue, which will be phase 2, and will also include lighting. I think together those two phases will definitely benefit the City of Meridian, Lauderdale County and the residents of that area,” said Lauderdale County road manager, Rush Mayatt.

The over half a million dollar project is meant for cyclists, runners and people who want to walk.

“We do a lot of 5Ks and 10Ks and marathons here that people travel all over the state to come. It is a great start to something I’d like to see expanded and go a little longer than what it is,” said Mike Couch, a runner.

Irvine said this project will help show more of the city, especially when the trail heads to 22nd Avenue.

“Certainly, this gives us another place to have races. You know, we love Bonita. We love Northeast Park and Highland Park. But you know, you can never have too many places to go and have a running event. And when you have a running event in various parts of the city, besides just one or two, you’re able to showcase more of the city. You know you have to keep in mind that a lot of the times people come in from out of town. That’s how they get introduced to your city is through events, whether it’s the Jimmie Rodgers Festival or Threefoot Festival or even a running event,” said Irvine.

Eighty percent of the money for the trail is coming from state funds, and 20% will come from local government.

