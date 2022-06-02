Silver Alert issued for Leflore Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins of Greenwood. He is Black male, 6′ 2″, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Hoskins was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of County Road 518 (Money Road) in Leflore County, walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a pink and black pullover shirt, blue jean pants and black shoes.

Family members said Hoskins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Fred Hoskins, contact Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 662-453-5141.

