USM ESports wins first National Championship in program history

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi’s Eagle ESports program has secured its first national championship after its Rainbow Six Siege Team defeated Carthage University in the final for the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s Emergent League title last week.

“It’s honestly mind-boggling to me, especially with all of us being students and during finals week,” said Josh Mackie, a junior computer science major from Horn Lake, Miss., who serves as team captain for R6. “That was already hard enough to try and schedule practice with finals going on. I am super proud that we were able to overcome all the stones that were thrown our way.”

In addition to the National Championship, USM had four teams finish as division champions. The Eagle ESports’ Overwatch team fell to Champlain College but finished in the top four in the country.

Dr. Denny Bubrig, assistant vice president for student affairs and advisor for the program, said he was not expecting the level of success the program has achieved this quickly. He believes it’s a testament to the student participants’ dedication and interest, program-wide, that it has secured multiple regular-season titles, a postseason conference title, a national championship and a national semi-finalist this year.

“Without their level of commitment, none of this really happens,” said Bubrig. “I am extremely excited about what the future holds.”

Bubrig said the program’s success is contagious, and it is seeing the results in recruiting.

“We have been successful in expanding the geographic recruiting territory for USM through esports, and now we are beginning to translate that into applications and enrolled students, which is not only a program win but an institutional win as well,” said Bubrig. “We are building an ongoing body of work that we seek to positively impact USM with, and that everyone can take pride in community-wide.”

Being established in 2019, Eagle ESports has already proven to be a serious contender in the NECC in such a short amount of time.

“We’re just exceptionally thrilled for them and proud for them,” said Bubrig. “We’re grateful to the greater USM area and our communities for the support they’ve shown and the interest that they’ve shown in what we’re trying to do.”

“I never thought that my first year as captain of the team would lead to this level of success,” said Mackie “We wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my team and the ESports staff that continue to support us, and I can’t wait to bring home more titles to the program.”

Along with USM, the NECC includes approximately 230 schools across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Eagle ESports Club, you can email esports@usm.edu; visit: https://www.usm.edu/esports/index.php or follow them on social media.

