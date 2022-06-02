Advertisement

Weather alters schedule for Ole Miss’ game at NCAA Coral Gables Regional

(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Miss. (WLBT) - Forecasted weather has altered the Friday schedule for the NCAA Coral Gables Regional.

This means that Ole Miss’ matchup with Arizona, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, will now take place 55 minutes after the conclusion of the Miami vs. Canisius game, which is set for 9 a.m.

Ole Miss’ game was originally set to air on ESPNU, but, with the shift, the TV designation is TBA.

