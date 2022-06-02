Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Willie Nelson’s show at the Brandon Amphitheater has been officially cancelled.

The original show was set for May, but a positive COVID-19 case in the band set the date back to June.

The Brandon Amphitheater says that Nelson’s June date had to be cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

All ticket refunds will be available at their point of purchase.

