Willie Nelson’s June show at the Brandon Amphitheater cancelled for good

(Credit: Bob Jagendorf / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Willie Nelson’s show at the Brandon Amphitheater has been officially cancelled.

The original show was set for May, but a positive COVID-19 case in the band set the date back to June.

The Brandon Amphitheater says that Nelson’s June date had to be cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

All ticket refunds will be available at their point of purchase.

