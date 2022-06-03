City of Meridian Arrest Report June 2, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRANDON D CHANEY
|1985
|2400 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DARRILYN D OWENS
|1965
|606 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|KEVIN L BURRIS
|1996
|2305 D ST APT D6 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|THOMAS R GRAYSON
|1998
|4609 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 2, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:31 AM on June 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.