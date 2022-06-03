Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 3, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAI CHRISTOPHER BOLER19951703 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAVELL J MCCLELLAND19791024 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
VAL CHAPMAN1955807 B ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
SHERROD L GRACE19972427 4TH AVE APT 2B MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
CURTIS D SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 3, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:38 PM on June 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 50th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:48 AM on June 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 61stCourt. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

