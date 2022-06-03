City of Meridian Arrest Report June 3, 2022
Published: Jun. 3, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAI CHRISTOPHER BOLER
|1995
|1703 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAVELL J MCCLELLAND
|1979
|1024 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|VAL CHAPMAN
|1955
|807 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|SHERROD L GRACE
|1997
|2427 4TH AVE APT 2B MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 3, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:38 PM on June 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 50th Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:48 AM on June 2, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 61stCourt. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.