Friday start showery, but it’ll end with some sunshine

MERIDIAN, Miss.

A cold front moves east of our area by Friday, but an upper-level disturbance will keep some showers in our area for the start of Friday. Plan for light to moderate showers during the morning commute, but some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. Chances for rain will be most likely around (or shortly after) daybreak, then the rain chances (and overall coverage) will gradually dwindle as the day goes on. The afternoon looks much drier than the start of the day, but isolated PM storms are possible through around 6pm. Thankfully, the weather looks relatively cooperative for the Opening Ceremony of the State Games of Mississippi in Meridian!

Highs Friday will be cooler than Thursday but seasonable...into the mid-upper 80s. However, the “cool-down” will be short lived because low 90s return this weekend. Rain-free conditions are expected for Saturday, but isolated PM showers can’t be ruled out for Sunday. If you plan to do strenous outdoor activities this weekend, take freqent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Next week, the heat kicks up a notch with highs reaching the mid 90s most of the week. If you work outside, plan to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned facility, and bring plenty of water with you to drink throughout the day. As the heat rises next week, rain will be hard to find...only isolated stray showers are possible. However, it looks like a cold front may increase rain chances by the start of next weekend...and temps look to cool back into the 80s. Stay tuned.

