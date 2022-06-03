Greater Meridian Health Clinic offers free produce

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a partnership with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, who have done this program throughout the state, Greater Meridian Health Clinic offered fresh produce free of charge to the community.

People were able to get sweet potatoes, red and yellow watermelons, corn, and assorted veggies.

The line had formed well before the goods got to the clinic, which makes sense given higher produce prices.

“It helps a lot with my grocery bill, it really does. I’d like to appreciate and thank them for getting this started to help people,” Lelah Alexander, who got some food, said.

