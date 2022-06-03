Advertisement

Man arrested in Meridian on kidnapping, trafficking for sex charges

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in Hamilton County, Tenn., was arrested Thursday night in Meridian.

Officers located a vehicle that was connected to the kidnapping at 519 Azalea Drive about 10:30 p.m., then were able to figure out which hotel room the people in. Police say they found 32-year-old suspect Johnathan Salazar with a 15-year-old girl. MPD said the girl had been communicating with Salazar through social media and thought he was 18.

The teenager has been released to Hamilton County deputies to be returned home.

Salazar with been detained locally until the extradition process is completed. Two other people in the room were detained and later released.

MPD said Salazar faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for commercial sex act and solicitation of a minor in Tennessee.

