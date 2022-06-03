Advertisement

MPD makes arrest in aggravated assault case

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said Friday that a man has been charged in a recent aggravated assault case.

MPD said Darrell McMillian was arrested May 31 in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. He’s accused of assaulting another male with a steel pipe, causing serious bodily harm.

McMillian is charged with aggravated assault. His bonds was set at $250,000.

