MPD makes arrest in aggravated assault case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said Friday that a man has been charged in a recent aggravated assault case.

MPD said Darrell McMillian was arrested May 31 in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. He’s accused of assaulting another male with a steel pipe, causing serious bodily harm.

McMillian is charged with aggravated assault. His bonds was set at $250,000.

