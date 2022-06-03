On and off again showers and storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A soggy Friday in ahead as showers and storms move through the area. A cold front passes through today bringing heavy downpours of rain with it. Periods of heavy rain are expected to last until later this evening. Showers and storms are out of the area just in time for the State Games Of Mississippi.

The cold front also brings a belief cool-down, the high temperature for today is expected to be in the 80s. Temperatures quickly ramp up into the 90s, we are looking are mid 90s for the start of next week.

A hot, hot week is ahead.

