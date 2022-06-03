Advertisement

On and off again showers and storms

Plan for the rain
Plan for the rain(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A soggy Friday in ahead as showers and storms move through the area. A cold front passes through today bringing heavy downpours of rain with it. Periods of heavy rain are expected to last until later this evening. Showers and storms are out of the area just in time for the State Games Of Mississippi.

The cold front also brings a belief cool-down, the high temperature for today is expected to be in the 80s. Temperatures quickly ramp up into the 90s, we are looking are mid 90s for the start of next week.

A hot, hot week is ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Naval Air Station Meridian
NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 3rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 3rd, 2022
Weather - June 2, 2022
Weather - June 2, 2022
Showery weather expected Friday morning
Friday starts showery, but it’ll end with some sunshine
Severe risk zone
Hot, humid, and stormy day