Ole Miss prepares for rematch against Arizona to open NCAA regional action

MIAMI (WTOK) - Ole Miss is preparing to take on Arizona to open up NCAA baseball regional.

This game is a bit of a revenge game for the Rebels.

Last season Ole Miss was able to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals in Tuscon, AZ where they fell in a best of three series to the Wildcats.

Friday’s match up will be the first time the two teams will be facing each other since last seasons Super Regionals.

The Rebels were the last team to receive a bid in this years NCAA tournament, now they will go in with revenge to try to take on the Wildcats.

Senior outfielder and infielder, Tim Elko said, “It wasn’t really a huge point of emphasis for us for who we have to play. We’re just excited to play. We were given an opportunity to play in the post season and play some good post season baseball.”

From here on out, it is a clean slate for the Rebels. But the biggest factor working against them is weather.

Their game was originally scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. on Friday but it has now been moved up to 11:55 a.m. on Friday due to potential rain in the Coral Gables area.

Ole Miss head baseball coach, Mike Bianco said, “Certainly the hope is once you start the game that there is a big enough window that you don’t, as they say, ‘burn a pitcher,’ you run a guy out for a couple innings, a started but either team not just Ole Miss, but any team that plays and ends up having a delay to where that guy can’t be used again or that game is pushed to the next day so. Fortunately for us, Dylan [Delucia] said, ‘baseball in our league has prepared you.’ We’ve had that situation as you know in Baton Rouge.”

With rain delays aside, Ole Miss is hoping to make a run and surprise a few teams. The Rebels were ranked as the number on team in the nation before they played Tennessee, who is now the number one team, earlier this season. But it all starts with staying calm in game one.

“Think we’re just excited to get in the tournament and you know everybody right now is 0-0,” said Elko. “We start almost a third season in a way. It doesn’t really matter what rank you are going into the tournament or what team or where you get in but we’re just excited to get in and keep playing.”

Ole Miss is currently scheduled to take on Arizona at 11:55 A.M. C.T. on Friday.

WTOK will try to provide updates on any game changes.

