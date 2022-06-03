Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. (CNN/BBC Studio Events)
By DANICA KIRKA
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday...
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during the jubilee events held Thursday, the first of four days of celebrations. The couple appeared only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.

The pair played a more public role on Friday, walking into the church on their own, holding hands and proceeding down the long nave of the cathedral ahead of more senior royals. People inside the church craned their necks to watch.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul’s includes members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth is captured giving a rare smirk in a never-before-seen portrait from 2004. (Source: CNN/ROB MUNDAY)

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

