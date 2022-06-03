Advertisement

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing...
CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, a report stated, causing Tesla's stock to tumble.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla’s reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the economy. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Naval Air Station Meridian
NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Volunteers collecting produce.
Greater Meridian Health Clinic offers free produce
Visitations, funerals and burials for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in...
10-year-old cousins and their classmate killed in Uvalde shooting honored at funerals
Dawn Pennington, 47, is charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO, sheriff says
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Officials find 2 monkeypox strains in US
This year’s carbon dioxide level is nearly 1.9 ppm more than a year ago, a slightly bigger jump...
Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere shoot past key milestone