State Games of Mississippi to have major impact on the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi is officially 1 day away, and it is set to have a big impact on the city of Meridian.

This year, 42 sports will now attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. The athletes that compete in the games are eligible to compete on a national level as well at the state games of America.

In 2021 an economic impact study was conducted. Researchers found the State Games of Mississippi had an economic impact of over $12 million in Lauderdale County and surrounding areas.

So, what is the impact looking like for downtown?

News 11 spoke to David Arnott with Ascent Hospitality which owns the Threefoot Hotel.

Arnott said he’s here helping the hotel during the State Games as they are expected to be fully booked.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of people coming in for this event and were super excited to have people to Meridian, especially the Threefoot Hotel. As you can tell our hotel is very historic it has a great history so we’re very proud of this hotel. Certainly, with the State Games coming in we expect to be fully packed, and we are ready, willing, and able to handle the amount of crowd that’s going to come into this great city and community. It’s so important to welcome people to see exactly what Meridian has to offer and so we are super excited to have people come in and see the city and obviously our great hotel,” said Arnott.

The State Games opening ceremonies begin Friday night at 7.

