Advertisement

State Games of Mississippi hosting opening ceremony

Forty-two sports attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top...
Forty-two sports attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. (Source: stategamesofms.org)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is hosting opening ceremonies Friday evening downtown at City Hall Lawn to officially kick off the amateur athletic competition.

The Parade of Athletes begins at 7:30 p.m., and the ceremonies conclude with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Forty-two sports attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. In 2021, an economic impact study found the State Games of Mississippi had an economic impact of over $12 million in Lauderdale County and surrounding areas.

For information about scheduled events and sports, click here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Naval Air Station Meridian
NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as...
‘Free Fishing Weekend’ starts Saturday in Mississippi
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Weather forces changes for Ole Miss to begin NCAA action
Sports 10pm - June 2, 2022
Rebels prepare to take on Arizona to open up NCAA regional play.
Ole Miss prepares for rematch against Arizona to open NCAA regional action