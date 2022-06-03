State Games of Mississippi hosting opening ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is hosting opening ceremonies Friday evening downtown at City Hall Lawn to officially kick off the amateur athletic competition.

The Parade of Athletes begins at 7:30 p.m., and the ceremonies conclude with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Forty-two sports attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. In 2021, an economic impact study found the State Games of Mississippi had an economic impact of over $12 million in Lauderdale County and surrounding areas.

