Advertisement

USM baseball tops Army, 2-0, in NCAA opener

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Tanner Hall made single runs in the fifth and sixth innings stand up Friday afternoon as the Golden Eagles defeated the United States Military Academy 2-0 in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Top-seeded USM (44-16) moved into a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pete Taylor Park

The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Friday’s second game between second-seeded Louisiana State University and third-seeded Kennesaw State University.

Fourth-seeded Army (31-24) will take on the LSU-Kennesaw loser in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Hall (9-2), Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, allowed four hits and a walk over eight shutout innings Friday while striking out nine. Landon Harper picked up his 12th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

First baseman Christopher Sargent drove in USM’s first run with an RBI-double in the fifth inning and the Golden Eagles scored in the sixth inning on a two-out throwing error.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
Naval Air Station Meridian
NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’
A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in Hamilton County, Tenn., Johnathon Salazar, 32, was...
Man arrested in Meridian on kidnapping, trafficking for sex charges
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Opening Ceremonies
Jose Delgado II hugs sister Dr. Amanda Delgado after she administered the oath to him to be...
Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base
A summery weekend for sure
Sunshine and heat are the headliners this weekend
Operation Good is taking a new approach to violence prevention in one south Jackson neighborhood
Drivers are urged to practice extra caution as farmers and large machinery hit the roadways...
Alabama farmers urge driver awareness during planting season