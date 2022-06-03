Weather forces changes for Ole Miss to begin NCAA action

MIAMI, (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels were suppose to start game one of the NCAA Regionals in Coral Gables, but due to rain the games have been postponed to Saturday.

Ole Miss originally was suppose to take on Arizona at 6 p.m. on Friday. That game was moved up to be played at 11:55 A.M. Friday due to the rain.

All games are now scheduled to take place on Saturday which will include some double headers. Ole Miss will now play 55 minutes after the Miami vs Canisius which is slated to begin at 11 a.m. C.T.

WTOK will continue to follow along any schedule changes.

