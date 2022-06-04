Advertisement

Blue Skies Continue to Prevail

We were dealing with some rain to end our week but that’s not going to be the story for the...
We were dealing with some rain to end our week but that’s not going to be the story for the continuation of the weekend as those blue skies will continue to prevail. Temperatures for today were in the upper 80s but for Sunday we should see temperatures return to the lower 90s and that will continue for most of the week. We will remain hot and humid and with it being summer here in Mississippi we could see a possible afternoon shower, but it should mainly be an isolated event.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We were dealing with some rain to end our week but that’s not going to be the story for the continuation of the weekend as those blue skies will continue to prevail. Temperatures for today were in the upper 80s but for Sunday we should see temperatures return to the lower 90s and that will continue for most of the week. We will remain hot and humid and with it being summer here in Mississippi we could see a possible afternoon shower, but it should mainly be an isolated event.

Feel like temperatures for the rest of the weekend and week ahead will be ranging in the 90s depending on the day. So, when you are going out for any State Game events make sure you drink lots of water and try to find any shade to help limit time in the sun.

Do not forget your sunscreen and try to grab an umbrella just in case a stary shower moves over you.

Topical update: Potential Tropical Cyclone One is moving through Florida right now and is heading out into the Atlantic Ocean. The system isn’t going to pose an immediate threat to the east coast, but we could see the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season as it is expected to become tropical storm Alex later tonight or into the early morning hours on Sunday.

