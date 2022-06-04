Advertisement

Earths Bounty

Earths Bounty has been held on the first Saturday of the month since April and it continues to...
Earths Bounty has been held on the first Saturday of the month since April and it continues to grow here in Meridian. The local farmer’s market gives small businesses a chance to show off their homemade goods and meet many fresh faces. The event continues to see success as it gives the community a chance to give back to some of the local businesses.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Earths Bounty has been held on the first Saturday of the month since April and it continues to grow here in Meridian. The local farmer’s market gives small businesses a chance to show off their homemade goods and meet many fresh faces. The event continues to see success as it gives the community a chance to give back to some of the local businesses.

We talked with one small business owner about what these types of events have meant to them. “You know people have been really good and we love coming down here to Earths Bounty we have a lot of repeat customers that come every month to get some stuff from us and we are blessed with it.” Joe also hopes that more small businesses would join Earths Bounty or other events like it, as it is not only good for the business but helps the community as well.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in Hamilton County, Tenn., Johnathon Salazar, 32, was...
Man arrested in Meridian on kidnapping, trafficking for sex charges
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
MPD said Darrell McMillian was arrested May 31 in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. He’s accused...
MPD makes arrest in aggravated assault case

Latest News

The State Games of Mississippi has had an economic impact of more than $12 million in previous...
State Games Opening Ceremonies
Opening Ceremonies
Hinds County election commissioner asking that State Auditor’s Office be removed from her case
Tony Ray Brown
Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson