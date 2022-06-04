MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Earths Bounty has been held on the first Saturday of the month since April and it continues to grow here in Meridian. The local farmer’s market gives small businesses a chance to show off their homemade goods and meet many fresh faces. The event continues to see success as it gives the community a chance to give back to some of the local businesses.

We talked with one small business owner about what these types of events have meant to them. “You know people have been really good and we love coming down here to Earths Bounty we have a lot of repeat customers that come every month to get some stuff from us and we are blessed with it.” Joe also hopes that more small businesses would join Earths Bounty or other events like it, as it is not only good for the business but helps the community as well.

