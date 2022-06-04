Advertisement

Excited fans pack Pete Taylor Park for NCAA Regional

No open seats remain at Pete Taylor Park as fans fill stadium.
(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Road to Omaha runs through Hattiesburg, as fans flooded Pete Taylor Park for the NCAA baseball regional play.

Southern Miss hosts the Louisiana State Tigers, Kennesaw State Owls and Army in the Hattiesburg regional, and fans are optimistic of USM’s chances.

“If our pitching holds up, we will be going to the supers,” said USM fan Corley Morse confidently.

“While I’m not discounting LSU at all, I think this is more of an off year for them, and we’ve got as good a chance to win our regional as we have the other two we hosted, so that’s the reason why we came down,” said Dave Green, who made the trip from Tupelo to support USM.

USM entered the regional with 43 victories this season, marking six straight full seasons of 40 or more wins for the Golden Eagles.

Green reminisced on previous decades of USM baseball and discussed how the winning culture has been established in Hattiesburg.

“Back in the 90s, this was a place that you came to play baseball,” said Green. “Now, it’s a place that you want to play baseball and they built that tradition. Now, we’re not the push over. I mean, typically you would see places like LSU or Mississippi State or an Ole Miss. If they come to Hattiesburg, they would think, ‘Oh, this is going to be a cupcake. We’re in and out.’ It’s not that way anymore.”

Ultimately, behind a lights out pitching performance by Sophomore Tanner Hall, USM blanked Army 2-0 in game one of the regional.

USM will face LSU at 6:00 p.m, Saturday June 4.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

