Gas prices and Mississippi State Games Travelers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people have come to the Queen City for the State Games, and gas prices have changed how some of them travel.

It is typical for gas prices to increase in the warmer months, but rising gas prices have been more of an issue recently than in more recent summers. Many families travel from all across the state to see their loved ones participate in many different sports. News 11 spoke with one parent that traveled over two hours to Meridian to watch his child participate in the games. He said that it was about making sacrifices.

It makes it a little bit difficult. Prices are real high. I drive diesel and it’s $5.29 on average and I use to fill up at $75 now it’s $140 so that makes it more difficult but we do it for the kids. Make some sacrifices if you can and do what you’ve got to do to get your kids here to enjoy a good time.

Freeland also said that living so far away from Meridian is helpful because it costs him less to pay for a hotel for the games that what it would to pay for gas back and forth daily.

