Gas prices and Mississippi State Games Travelers
Increase in prices impacting visitors
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people have come to the Queen City for the State Games, and gas prices have changed how some of them travel.
It is typical for gas prices to increase in the warmer months, but rising gas prices have been more of an issue recently than in more recent summers. Many families travel from all across the state to see their loved ones participate in many different sports. News 11 spoke with one parent that traveled over two hours to Meridian to watch his child participate in the games. He said that it was about making sacrifices.
Freeland also said that living so far away from Meridian is helpful because it costs him less to pay for a hotel for the games that what it would to pay for gas back and forth daily.
