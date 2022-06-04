Advertisement

Let the games begin: The State Games of Mississippi returns back to normal after two years due to COVID-19

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi are finally back to normal.

After two years of a modified State Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Games of Mississippi have returned in full function.

The State Games has over 30 different events this year including team and individual competitions.

They are introducing new events like the first ever home run derby which will take place on June 13th.

Friday night kicked off the opening ceremony of the 31st State Games of Mississippi. It started with a flyover before the parade of champions.

The kids got to dance and hang out before the games begin.

The ceremony ended with its tradition lighting of the cauldron and a fireworks show.

WTOK will be highlighting different State Games as they happen.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

