Advertisement

Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson

Tony Ray Brown
Tony Ray Brown(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson.

A Jackson Police Department press release states that 66-year-old Tony Ray Brown walked inside the headquarters located on Medgar Evers Blvd. and asked to speak to Thompson.

According to the release, the Congressman’s staff told Brown that Thompson was not there. Brown then told personnel that if he couldn’t talk with Thompson, it would be “one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson.”

The suspect stated that he had been beaten up before and did not care about doing life in prison. Brown also said he was a convicted felon and needed help.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jashati Amore Alford is accused of trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility...
East Mississippi correctional officer charged after an attempt to smuggle marijuana into prison
A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in Hamilton County, Tenn., Johnathon Salazar, 32, was...
Man arrested in Meridian on kidnapping, trafficking for sex charges
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent
MPD said Darrell McMillian was arrested May 31 in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue. He’s accused...
MPD makes arrest in aggravated assault case
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

The State Games of Mississippi has had an economic impact of more than $12 million in previous...
State Games Opening Ceremonies
Opening Ceremonies
Hinds County election commissioner asking that State Auditor’s Office be removed from her case
Jose Delgado II hugs sister Dr. Amanda Delgado after she administered the oath to him to be...
Siblings promoted and commissioned in same ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base