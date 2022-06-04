Man arrested after making terroristic threat at Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after making a terroristic threat at Congressman Bennie Thompson’s campaign headquarters in Jackson.

A Jackson Police Department press release states that 66-year-old Tony Ray Brown walked inside the headquarters located on Medgar Evers Blvd. and asked to speak to Thompson.

According to the release, the Congressman’s staff told Brown that Thompson was not there. Brown then told personnel that if he couldn’t talk with Thompson, it would be “one of the biggest bloodsheds in Jackson.”

The suspect stated that he had been beaten up before and did not care about doing life in prison. Brown also said he was a convicted felon and needed help.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.