Stallions win USFL South Division, defeat Breakers 10-9

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a defensive battle, the Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Orleans Breakers 10-9 at Legion Field on June 4.

Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith scored the first touchdown of the game when he threw a 27-yard touchdown to Adrian Hardy. The Breakers would later come back and take a 9-7 lead when running back Anthony Jones found the end zone. The Stallions would take the lead for good when Brandon Aubrey kicked a 29-yard field goal to seal the game.

It was a defensive battle between the Stallions and the Breakers, with the Stallions defense getting three interceptions on the day, while the Breakers getting one interception and two fumble recoveries as well.

Kicking woes plagued both teams, with both Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey and Breakers kicker Taylor Bertolet both missing two field goals, with Bertolet also missing an extra point.

With the win, the Stallions were named the South Division Champions, and clinched the first seed in the USFL Playoffs.

The Birmingham Stallions will battle the Houston Gamblers on June 11 at Protective Stadium at 5:00 p.m.

